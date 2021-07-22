Airtel upgrades postpaid plans for retail and corporate customers

Bharti Airtel on Thursday announced new postpaid plans for retail and corporate customers.

For retail users the cost of the Airtel postpaid plans will now start at Rs 399 per month, up to Rs 1,599, and for corporate customers plans start at Rs 299 per month up to Rs 1,599.



The company has discontinued its Rs 749 Family Postpaid Plan for new customers and will now offer Rs 999 as the only Family Postpaid Plan with enhanced data benefits. Now, customers can add a connection to any Airtel Postpaid plan at just Rs 299/sim and get 30 GB additional data (10 GB earlier), unlimited calling and Thanks benefits.



Ajay Chitkara, Director and CEO - Airtel Business said, "Over the past few years, Airtel has made massive investments in spectrum, infrastructure and latest technologies to build a 5G ready and secure network that can support the digital transformation journeys of our customers. Our new Postpaid plans offer a holistic connectivity solution along with industry leading benefits to meet the productivity requirements of our customers in the post pandemic world."



The company said that in the post pandemic world, abundance of high-speed data is increasingly becoming a key need for customers, as Work From Home and Online Education is the new normal. In this context, Airtel's has further simplified its postpaid plans to offer industry-leading data benefits backed by a 5G ready network and superior digital-first customer care. The plans also come with a range of exclusive benefits such as bundled content and business productivity tools, the company said.

