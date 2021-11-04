Alexa's October updates introduce several new commands

The Alexa's October update introduces a number of useful new commands that allow you to start listening to audio in one room and continue listening on one Echo device in another. There are a few different commands for this, and the ones you use will depend on your situation.



The first command allows you to move audio between groups, also known as smart speakers, that you have assigned to specific locations throughout your home. Just say, "Alexa, move my music to [desired group]" and you can transfer your podcast, radio show, or music to the room where you plan to spend time.

You can also continue to hear audio when you walk out the door; Please note that you will need a pair of Echo Buds for this to work. Once your Echo Buds are connected to your phone, say, "Alexa move my music here," and the audio will continue to play on your headphones when you walk out the door.

There is another way to have your audio follow you around your house, but you will have to pause your music to do so. Just say "Alexa, pause" on the Echo device playing audio, and then say "Alexa, resume music here" on the Echo device you want to use. You can also use the same commands when you want to resume music in your car.

This is a major improvement, considering that users have asked Amazon to add a feature that allows audio to follow them around the house for years. It seems that Amazon is taking feedback into account, as these commands should finally provide a way to get perfect audio playback throughout your home.