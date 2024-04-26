Apple Event Preview: iPad Air 2024 Launch on May 7- What to Expect

Speculations surrounding Apple's much-anticipated launch event scheduled for May 7 have intensified as details of the new iPad Air models begin to surface. Contrary to initial predictions, Ross Young, CEO and Co-Founder of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC), has unveiled unexpected insights, sparking curiosity among Apple enthusiasts.



Initial speculations hinted at the possibility of Apple equipping the rumoured 12.9-inch iPad Air with a state-of-the-art Mini-LED display, drawing from leftover panels from the iPad Pro series. However, recent statements from Ross Young suggest a departure from this prediction. According to Young's subscriber-only post on X, both variants of the iPad Air are now expected to feature IPS LCD screens, reminiscent of their predecessors, the iPad Air (5th Gen). This shift in approach is attributed to the considerable costs associated with upgrading to newer display technology.

Amidst discussions surrounding the iPad Air's display technology, rumours also address the potential debut of a new Apple Pencil alongside the iPads. Reports suggest this updated input device may support novel 'squeeze' gestures and incorporate tracking capabilities via Apple's Find My network. Notably, promotional artwork for the event showcases an Apple Pencil adorned with vibrant colours, hinting at potential enhancements in functionality and design.

Furthermore, Young speculates on Apple's plans for future iPad releases beyond the imminent launch event. Instead of repurposing Mini-LED panels for the 12.9-inch iPad Air, Apple may choose to introduce a new iPad model later in the year. However, details regarding the specific model—whether it will be an iPad Pro or an iPad Air—are yet to surface. If Young's predictions hold true, consumers can anticipate this new iPad variant to hit the market in the fourth quarter of 2024.

As the countdown to Apple's 'Let Loose' event continues, enthusiasts remain intrigued by the evolving narrative surrounding the tech giant's product lineup. While initial expectations pointed towards advancements in display technology, recent insights suggest a more pragmatic approach driven by cost considerations. Nonetheless, the promise of innovative features such as the revamped Apple Pencil keeps excitement levels high as consumers await the official unveiling.