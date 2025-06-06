Apple could be gearing up to make a major smart home announcement at WWDC 2025 next week, with strong signs pointing to the debut of a new operating system called homeOS. A recently uncovered trademark filing under the name "Home Operations Suite LLC" has fueled speculation, especially since the legal details connect back to Apple — a company known for using shell firms to quietly prepare for product launches.

Filed in April, the trademark falls under categories covering both software products and services, which aligns perfectly with an OS tailored for Apple’s growing smart home ambitions. While Apple hasn’t officially confirmed anything, the appearance of homeOS in legal filings suggests the company is ready to introduce a unified smart home software platform.

Industry watchers are now wondering: will homeOS arrive alone, or will it be joined by a new device? Rumors have circulated for months about a smart speaker with a display — potentially called HomePad. If real, it could be the flagship device running homeOS. Apple has a history of unveiling hardware at WWDC, like the original HomePod in 2017 and Vision Pro in 2023, so this wouldn’t be without precedent.

Adding to the intrigue, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman previously reported that Apple is developing two smart home displays: a standard 7-inch version (code-named J490) and a premium version (J595) with a robotic arm that can move the screen. The base model is expected to launch later this year and might serve as the launch device for homeOS.

Even if no hardware is shown, Apple could still introduce the software itself and give developers early access to tools for building smart home apps. The move would also make sense as Apple reportedly plans to rebrand and redesign its entire OS ecosystem — possibly aligning naming conventions with calendar years (e.g., iOS 26 instead of iOS 18).

With WWDC 2025 expected to focus on visual updates and productivity features across Apple’s platforms, homeOS could be the company’s next big step in smart home innovation. Whether HomePad makes an appearance or not, all eyes will be on Apple’s keynote next week.



