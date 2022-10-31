Apple plans to release new Macs next year; find details

Apple is done with the Mac launch this year, and new models are reportedly due to launch in 2023. According to prominent Apple analyst and Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman, Apple will launch a new MacBook Pro, Mac mini, and Mac Pro. Next year, though the exact release date remains unclear. Previously, the same analyst reported that Apple would release a new MacBook Pro with an upgraded M2 chip this year. He also said 2022 would see a slew of launches from the Cupertino-based tech giant.



In its Power On newsletter, Gurman notes, "Apple is aiming to introduce the upgraded models—including M2-based versions of the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros—in the first quarter of calendar 2023". Apple CEO Tim Cook made a similar statement during his quarterly earnings call. He said Apple's product lineup for this year "is set."

It was recently reported that the upcoming Apple Mac Pro, Apple's most powerful PC for creators, would pack 24 CPU cores (including 16 performance and eight efficiency cores), 76 graphics cores and 192GB of memory, making it the most powerful Mac yet to date. In addition, it may be powered by an "M2 Ultra" or "â€ŒM2â€Œ Extreme" chip, an upgraded version of the existing M2 that powers the 2022 versions of the MacBook Air 13 and Pro 13. On the other hand, Apple is due to launch the new MacBook Pros. 14 and 16 with the M2 series chipsets.

Last year, the company updated the MacBook Pro 14 and 16 with a new design (notch in the screen) and M1 Pro and M1 Max chipsets. The trend is likely to continue with the next-generation model.

Earlier this month, Apple quietly launched new iPads, including the iPad 10th generation and iPad Pro with M2 SoC. The models went on sale in India last week. The Pro variant, with an 11-inch screen and Wi-Fi, costs Rs 81,900. The iPad 10th-Gen, now sporting a sleeker look, costs Rs 44,900 for the Wi-Fi-only variant with 64GB storage.