Apple releases iOS 16.1.2 update; brings new security updates

Apple has rolled out the iOS 16.1.2 update for supported iPhone models. The update will improve the fault detection feature for iPhone 14 and 14 Pro users. The latest update brings various bug fixes and security improvements. Recently, Apple released the iOS 16.1.1 update for users. The Tech giant also seeded iOS 16.2, iPadOS 16.2, and macOS Ventura 13.1 beta software for testers. For these software updates, Apple is targeting a mid-December release date.



Now, the iOS 16.1.2 update is available for all supported iPhones. The update will provide security updates and improve the compatibility of iPhone 14 and 14 Pro with wireless carriers. Additionally, the latest update will improve the fault detection capabilities of the iPhone 14 series. The fault detection feature enables the iPhone 14 series to automatically call emergency services when a fault is detected. The tech giant could have tweaked the system to make the accident detection algorithm more accurate.

As mentioned above, the iOS 16.2, iPadOS 16.2, and macOS Ventura 13.1 beta software was released a couple of weeks ago to beta testers. iOS 16.2 was reported to improve the Always On top feature on the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max. For the new iOS 16.2 update, the tech giant is targeting a mid-December release date. Apple released the iOS 16.1 updates to users, along with iPadOS 16.1, macOS Ventura, tvOS 16.1, and watchOS 9.1 in October. Apple shared that this version includes a patch to address a previously reported zero-day vulnerability in the OS, which the company admitted could have been actively exploited.