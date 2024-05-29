Apple WWDC 2024: Keynote Schedule and Expected Announcements

Apple's much-anticipated Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2024 is approaching quickly, and excitement is building around potential announcements. The company has released a detailed five-day schedule for the event, which kicks off on June 10. The schedule includes keynote timings and expected reveals for upcoming operating systems for iPhone, iPad, Mac, Vision Pro, and more.

Apple WWDC 2024: Keynote Schedule

WWDC 2024 will commence on June 10 with the Apple Keynote at 10:30 PM IST and 10 AM PDT. This keynote will unveil major updates and plans for Apple platforms for the coming year. According to Apple, the keynote will feature "groundbreaking updates coming to Apple platforms later this year."

Following the keynote, the Platforms State of the Union will begin at 1:30 AM IST. This segment will include detailed announcements regarding iOS 18, iPadOS 18, macOS 15, tvOS 18, watchOS 11, and visionOS 2. Apple will also introduce new tools for developers during this session. Throughout the week, Apple has scheduled 100 technical sessions aimed at providing in-depth knowledge to developers. Additionally, the winners of the Swift Student Challenge will enjoy a three-day visit to Apple Park. The event will conclude with the Apple Design Awards on the final day.

WWDC 2024 will be live-streamed on Apple’s website, the Apple TV app, and YouTube. The Platforms State of the Union will be available on the Apple Developer app and the Apple Developer website.

Apple WWDC 2024: Expected Announcements

Artificial intelligence (AI) is expected to be a significant focus at WWDC 2024. Apple is expected to introduce various AI features integrated into iOS 18 and showcase its collaboration with OpenAI. Attendees and viewers can expect a preview of the iOS 18 design, along with its new features and enhancements.

Leaks and rumors suggest that Apple may unveil a more advanced version of Siri, capable of performing complex tasks. Additionally, several iOS apps, such as Notes, Safari, Photos, and Mail, might receive new AI functionalities. While these features will be showcased at WWDC, the official rollout of the new operating systems and updates is expected to occur in September.

As the tech community eagerly awaits WWDC 2024, Apple’s announcements will highlight its continued innovation and commitment to enhancing user experience across its platforms.