Apple’s 2025 Lineup Shake-Up: Five Devices the Company Quietly Discontinued

Apple’s product launches in 2025 didn’t just bring new devices to the spotlight—they also signaled the end of several familiar names from its ecosystem. As Apple continues to refine its portfolio, the company has quietly discontinued a number of products to avoid overlap, keep its lineup modern, and push newer technologies forward. From iPhones to Macs and wearables, here are five Apple devices that were phased out in 2025, and what their exit means for buyers.

The most notable change came in Apple’s affordable smartphone segment. The long-running iPhone SE series officially reached its end this year. Apple replaced the SE branding with the iPhone 16e, marking a shift in how the company approaches budget-friendly devices. With no SE models left in the official lineup, it’s clear Apple is moving away from the compact, legacy-inspired design philosophy that defined the SE. The iPhone 16e now stands as the most affordable iPhone available, and reports already suggest that the iPhone 17e could arrive soon, further cementing this new naming strategy.

Another familiar iPhone variant appears to be heading into retirement as well. The iPhone Plus model, which was originally introduced after Apple discontinued the Mini, seems to have reached the end of its journey. In 2025, Apple introduced the iPhone Air as a new option in its lineup, effectively replacing the Plus variant. With this change, the iPhone 16 Plus may go down as the final model carrying the Plus name, making it a potentially notable chapter in Apple’s iPhone history.

Apple’s wearable lineup also saw routine but significant changes. As is typical with each new generation, the company discontinued its previous Watch Series model. The Watch Series 10 made way for the Watch Series 11, which arrived with subtle design tweaks while retaining largely similar hardware. Alongside this update, Apple also refreshed its premium and budget watch offerings, introducing the Watch Ultra 3 and Watch SE 3, while removing their predecessors from shelves.

The Mac lineup experienced one of the biggest transitions of the year. Apple continued its rapid evolution of Apple Silicon by refreshing multiple Mac models. The M4 MacBook Pro was replaced by a newer M5-powered version, while the MacBook Air lineup shifted forward as well. The M3 MacBook Air gave way to an M4 variant, and the older M2 MacBook Air was officially discontinued, further tightening Apple’s Mac offerings around its latest chips.

Finally, Apple’s ongoing transition from Lightning to USB-C continued across accessories. In 2025, wired EarPods received a USB-C version designed to work seamlessly with iPhone models launched after the iPhone 15 series. While subtle, this change reflects Apple’s broader push toward standardization and compatibility across its ecosystem.

Together, these discontinuations highlight Apple’s strategy of constant renewal—keeping its product lineup lean, future-ready, and focused on its latest technologies.