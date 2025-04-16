ChatGPT Launches New Image Library for Managing and Editing AI-Generated Photos

OpenAI has unveiled a new image library feature in ChatGPT, designed to help users organize, edit, and share AI-generated visuals more efficiently. The update is now rolling out across both mobile and web platforms and is accessible to users on both free and paid tiers.

A Visual Hub for AI Creations

The newly introduced ‘Library’ tab appears in the ChatGPT sidebar, offering users a neatly arranged grid view of all images generated in past sessions. This not only serves as a visual archive but also functions as a creative workspace.

A prominent “Make Images” button is placed below the image grid, allowing users to launch a new image generation session with fresh prompts. This opens a new chat window where users can describe what they want to create, and ChatGPT handles the visual output.

Edit, Save, and Share with Ease

Each image in the library comes with interactive tools. Users can:

Edit: Jump back into the original prompt to fine-tune the image.

Select: Highlight specific parts of an image for targeted edits.

Save/Share: Download or instantly share images across platforms.

This suite of tools ensures users no longer need to sift through past chats to find or rework visuals—they can do it all from one centralized location.

Powered by GPT-4o’s Visual Capabilities

The update follows the recent rollout of GPT-4o, OpenAI’s latest multimodal model known for generating highly detailed and stylized visuals. The new image library enhances how users interact with these outputs, providing a more streamlined and productive creative experience.

How to Access

To access the new feature, users simply need to:

Open the ChatGPT app or web version.

Tap on the ‘Library’ in the sidebar.

Browse, edit, or generate images directly from the interface.

With the image library, OpenAI continues to expand ChatGPT's creative capabilities, positioning it as more than just a chatbot—but a powerful, visual content generation platform.