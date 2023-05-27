Compared: Plans of Netflix vs Amazon Prime Video vs JioCinema vs Disney+ Hotstar

If you love to watch content online but want to check which one will be better or more affordable, here is a detailed comparison. Find all the details here about the subscription plans offered by Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, and JioCinema so that you can choose the best plan that suits your viewing needs.

Netflix subscription plans in India

Netflix has listed four subscription plans in India, ranging from Rs 149 to Rs 649. Each plan offers a different number of screens for simultaneous viewing.

Netflix Mobile Only Plan Rs 149 – This plan allows streaming on one screen at a time. It is limited to smartphones or tablets; users can view it at 480p resolution.

Netflix Rs 199 Basic Plan – This plan offers HD (720p) resolution with one-screen support and is suitable for tablets, computers or TVs.

Netflix Rs 499 Standard Plan – Users get Full HD (1080p) resolution with streaming support for two devices simultaneously. It also supports downloading on two devices at the same time.

Netflix Rs 649 Premium Plan: Offers simultaneous streaming on four screens with Ultra HD (4K) resolution. It also includes support for Netflix Spatial Audio and downloads to six devices at once.

Amazon Prime Videos Subscription Plans in India

Amazon Prime Videos in India offers multiple subscription plans with different benefits and prices.

Amazon Prime Monthly Plan for Rs 299 – This subscription model allows monthly payments and includes all the benefits of Amazon Prime, such as free delivery, access to Prime Videos, Prime Music, special discounts and more.

Amazon Prime Quarterly Plan for Rs 599 – Enjoy the same benefits as the monthly plan with this three-month subscription. By opting for the quarterly plan, you save Rs 78 per quarter.

Amazon Prime Annual Plan for Rs 1499 – The annual plan provides all the benefits of Amazon Prime and offers savings of Rs 337 compared to the quarterly plan and Rs 649 compared to the monthly plan for one year.

Annual Amazon Prime Lite for Rs 999 – This affordable annual plan includes most Prime benefits except an Amazon Music subscription. It should be noted that this plan includes ads.

Amazon Prime Mobile Annual Plan Rs 599 – The Mobile Edition plan, launched in November 2022, is priced at Rs 599 per year. It offers limited features, standard resolution (480p) streaming, and excludes Amazon Music. Provides access to Amazon Originals, live cricket, movies, X-rays powered by IMDb, and downloads for offline viewing. It is Rs 900 cheaper than the regular annual plan.

Disney+ Hotstar subscription plans in India

Hotstar offers affordable subscription plans that provide access to their entire content library.

Disney+ Hotstar Free Subscription – This free subscription allows users to watch select movies and TV shows with ads. Also, they can enjoy 5 minutes of live cricket streaming.

Disney+ Hotstar Premium Monthly Plan at Rs 299 – This monthly plan provides access to all content, including ad-free movies, TV shows, specials, and live sports. Users can stream to 4 devices at up to 4K (2160p) resolution and Dolby 5.1 Audio.

Disney+ Hotstar Super Annual Plan at Rs 899 – Users can access all content, including movies, TV shows, specials, and live sports. However, the content is supported by ads. Streaming is available on up to 2 devices with Full HD (1080p) resolution and Dolby 5.1 audio.

Disney+ Hotstar Premium Annual Plan at Rs 1499 – This annual plan offers ad-free access to all content, including movies, TV shows, specials, and live sports. Users can stream to 4 devices at up to 4K (2160p) resolution and Dolby 5.1 Audio.

Jio subscription plans in India

Jio offers only one plan – JioCinema Premium Annual Subscription Plan in India for Rs. 999. Subscribers can access premium content on JioCinema, ad-free viewing, unlimited streaming across devices, and early movie and show releases.