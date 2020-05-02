Covid-19: EVO 2020 Will Only Be A Virtual Event…

As Coronavirus has made a lot of events get postponed or cancelled, tech companies have witnessed huge losses due to the cancellation of these events. But now, tech companies have turned to U turn by going with virtual events. Yes, be it the gadget's launch or announcement of any release of their products, myriads of companies are approaching online for their needs.

Now, another mega event Evolution Championship Series (EVO) 2020 will be a virtual one. This event was planned to be held online due to this pandemic. Coming to actual schedule of EVO 2020, it was planned to held in Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas from 31st July to 2nd August. But the current online event schedule is still not unveiled.

For all those people who booked tickets for this event and hotel bookings will be cancelled. 100% refund will be initiated soon. This year's EVO event was scheduled to include Street Fighter 5: Champion Edition and Super Smash Bros. Even Ultimate, Dragon Ball Fighter Z along with invitational tournament for the Dreamcast hit Marvel vs Capcom 2 were also lined up to take place in that event. But now we need to wait and watch how will the organizers will reschedule the EVO 2020 event online.