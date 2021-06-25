DRDO Successfully Test Fires Enhanced Pinaka Rocket

Continuing the development of Artillery Rocket Systems, DRDO Successfully Test Fired the extended range version of indigenously developed Pinaka rocket from a Multi-Barrel Rocket Launcher (MBRL) on June 24 and 25 at Integrated Test Range (ITR), Chandipur off the coast of Odisha.

Twenty-five numbers of Enhanced Pinaka Rockets were launched in quick succession against targets at different Ranges. All the mission objectives were met during the launches. The enhanced range version of Pinaka Rocket System can destroy targets at distances up to 45 kms.

All the flight articles were tracked by Range instruments including Telemetry, Radar and Electro Optical Tracking System deployed by ITR & PXE.

The rocket system has been developed jointly by Pune based Armament Research and Development Establishment (ARDE) and High Energy Materials Research Laboratory (HEMRL) with manufacturing support from M/s Economic Explosives Limited, Nagpur. The development of Enhanced Pinaka system was taken up to achieve longer range performance.

The defence minister Rajnath Singh has congratulated DRDO and Industry on the successful launch of Enhanced Pinaka Rockets.

Secretary DDR&D and Chairman DRDO, Dr G Satheesh Reddy commended the efforts of the teams involved in the successful trials.