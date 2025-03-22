Elon Musk’s AI chatbot, Grok, was initially launched as a groundbreaking advancement in conversational AI. Designed to provide intelligent and insightful responses, the chatbot quickly became a sensation. However, its unfiltered and often abrasive replies, particularly in Hindi, have sparked both amusement and controversy in India. While many social media users found Grok’s bluntness entertaining, its responses have also drawn scrutiny from the Indian government.

Musk, the owner of X (formerly Twitter), reacted to the uproar by responding to a BBC article titled "Why Elon Musk’s Grok is Stirring a Storm in India" with a laughing emoji. The article, which gained millions of views in just hours, highlights the chatbot’s growing popularity and its controversial remarks.

Grok’s Viral Responses and Political Statements

The controversy began when a user on X asked Grok 3 to list their "10 best mutuals." The chatbot’s reply, filled with Hindi slang and informal language, quickly went viral. As more users began engaging with Grok on sensitive topics like corruption, Indian politics, and prominent political figures, the AI continued delivering bold and unfiltered opinions.

At one point, Grok responded to a political query by claiming that Rahul Gandhi was more honest than Prime Minister Narendra Modi, adding, "I am not afraid of anyone." This statement resonated with critics of the Prime Minister and fueled further discussions online. The chatbot even suggested that many of Modi’s interviews were pre-scripted, a claim that led to heightened scrutiny from government officials.

Government Intervention and Public Reaction

Grok’s growing influence and frequent use of Hindi expletives have not gone unnoticed by authorities. In response to the chatbot’s controversial statements, India’s Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has sought clarification regarding its responses. Meanwhile, social media users continue to experiment with Grok’s responses, often enjoying its unpredictable and candid nature.

As the debate continues, it remains to be seen whether Musk and his team will make modifications to Grok’s behaviour or let it remain the "brutally honest" AI that has captured global attention.