Flipkart Big Saving Days: Great Discounts on Blaupunkt Smart TVs

Walmart-owned E-commerce platform Flipkart is back with its popular Big Saving Days, which will start on 23rd July 2022 and will be live till 27th July 2022.

As a part of its special 5 days sale, Flipkart is offering massive discounts on German-rooted brand Blaupunkt Smart TVs ranging in size from 32-inches to 65-inches. The e-commerce website has collaborated with many banks like Axis, Kotak, Citi, and RBL to offer an additional 10% instant discount on their debit and credit cards. Customers can also opt for no-cost EMI option and exchange offers. Flipkart Plus customers are likely to get early access to offers, and discount deals. The company will also host fresh deals at 12 am, 8 am, and 4 pm during the sale.

With a rating of 4.6 out of 5, Blaupunkt is one of the leading premium brands exclusively available on Flipkart that offers its users outstanding sound and visual quality within a budget-friendly range.

Notably, the affordable priced TVs in the list include the hero model, the Blaupunkt Cyber Sound 32-inch priced at Rs 11,999, which is an HD-ready screen that supports 40W speaker output and has 2 speakers. The second hero model, 42-inch Full-HD (1,920x1080 pixels), is available at Rs. 17,999 and has Android 9, Ultra-thin Bezel, 1GB RAM, 8GB ROM, stunning Surround Sound certified audio and 2 speakers with a 40W speaker output. An exquisite TV model, the 43-inch Ultra-HD (3,840x2, 160 pixels), is available at Rs. 26,999 and powered by Android 10 with inbuilt 2GB Ram, 8GB ROM, and a 50W speaker output that also features a bezel-less design.

It also comes with features like Dolby Digital Plus, DTS TruSurround certified audio and 4 speakers. The big-screen 50-inch Ultra-HD (3840x2160 pixels) priced at Rs. 31,999 is powered by Android 10 and comes with a 60W speaker output with Dolby Digital Plus, DTS TruSurround certified audio, 4 speakers, and 2 GB Ram to offer a smooth viewing experience. Bezel-less 55-inch Ultra-HD (3840x2160 pixels) is priced at Rs. 37,999 and has a sound output of 60w with Dolby Digital Plus, DTS TruSurround certified audio, Dolby MS12 sound technology that can decode and improve Dolby Atmos that will enhance your movie night experience.

A quick refresh rate of 60 Hz ensures a smooth streaming experience. The TV remote can be controlled via Google Assistant, making it convenient to operate the TV. The 65-inch Ultra-HD for Rs 54,999 is powered by the latest Android 10 and comes with a 60W speaker output with Dolby Digital Plus, DTS TruSurround certified audio, and Dolby MS12 sound technology that can decode and improve Dolby Atmos, and 4 speakers. It comes with a brightness of 500 nits.

The Sale will also offer a discount on the newly launched40 inches Tv model, which is priced at Rs 15,999, and 43-inch TVs which are priced at Rs 19,999 supports 1 GB of RAM, 8 GB of ROM, 3 HDMI ports, and 2 USB ports, which is clearly on par with those high-end TVs. These models come with HDR to ensure that users enjoy every visual in sharp details and vivid colors. 2 speakers, a digital noise filter, and a 40-watt speaker output that supports Surround technologies, providing an immersive aural experience with deep surround sound.

Customers will receive a one-of-a-kind high audio-visual cinematic experience on a 40-inch TV with 400 nits of brightness and an ultra-thin bezel for the price of a 32-inch TV. The 43-inch TV, which has no bezels, 500 nits of brightness, and an in-built Chromecast, will cost the same as a 40-inch TV.