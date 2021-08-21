Google Discontinues the Pixel 5

Amid the news of a new Pixel phone this week, Google silently indicated that it's the end of the sale of two other Pixel devices, Pixel 4A 5G and the Pixel 5. At present these mobiles are listed on Google's online store as sold out, and remaining stock at other retailers likely won't last long. Google spokesperson offered the following statement:



With our current predictions, we expect Google Store in the U.S. to sell out of Pixel 4a (5G) and Pixel 5 in the coming weeks following the launch of Pixel 5a (5G). These products may be available through some partners while supplies last. It's not very surprising that the 4A 5G is being discontinued given that the 5A 5G looks to be a fairly direct successor. But it is a bit unusual to see the Pixel 5 discontinued well in advance of the Pixel 6's arrival this fall.

Maybe that's because the Pixel 5 looks more like the budget-oriented A-series phones than the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro. Google seems to be doing its best for the 6-series, positioning them as true flagship competitors of the big hitters' Apple and Samsung. While the Pixel 5 offers advanced features like wireless charging and robust IP68 waterproofing that isn't available on the A-series, it wasn't fully specified to compete with the world's iPhone 12 Pros and Galaxy S21.

Or maybe this is how Google does things now: it stopped selling the Pixel 4 and 4 XL less than a year after their introduction. But on the bright side, the LTE-only Pixel 4A is still on sale for now, and it's a steal for its $ 349 price tag. You'll just need to like baby blue... er, barely blue, since the "just black" model is sold out.