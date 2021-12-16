Haptik named as a category leader in G2 Winter 2022 Report for Bots Platform & Live Chat

December 16, 2021, Mumbai, India: Jio Haptik Technologies Limited, one of the world's largest conversational AI companies and a subsidiary of Reliance Jio Platforms, today announced that Haptik has been recognized as a 'Leader' in Bots Platform and Live Chat categories in the G2 Winter 2022 report.



Haptik also earned 'High Performer' across Conversational Marketing, Customer Support & Enterprise Live Chat Enterprise Grids and won 12 badges across categories



Haptik made its debut on G2 at the start of the year and for 4 consecutive quarters, Haptik has carved its position as a Market Leader in the G2 reports. These reports are predominantly based on market presence and authentic reviews & ratings from real users on G2, the world's leading software review platform.

The quarterly G2 Grid reports are used by more than 3M buyers when making software purchasing decisions. Haptik has a strong user rating of 4.5/5, with 97% of users citing that the product is headed in the right direction and scored 92% for ease of the support.

"Haptik has delivered very impressive results on G2 in 2021 and they have been named a Leader for the last four quarters. They have performed well across all segments, but especially in the competitive mid-market space, where they are clear leaders based on customer feedback, and from their reviews, you can see they are delivering real value to their customers." Chris Perrine, Vice President & Managing Director, Asia Pacific, G2

"What a great way to end the year!" said Aakrit Vaish, CEO & Co-founder at Haptik. "It is rewarding to know that our customers love what we do and trust us. It has been a challenging year with more and more businesses leaning heavily on automation and Haptik has worked tirelessly to bring the most cutting-edge Conversational AI solution to help enterprises scale support and save costs. Receiving such incredible support from our customers and seeing the result of our team's hard work and dedication to innovation through the G2 Winter 2022 report is truly inspiring."

To learn more about how brands are automating support & sales using Haptik's Conversational AI solution, you can check out Haptik's Customer Success Stories.

About Haptik



Haptik is one of the world's largest Conversational AI companies, having reached over 100 million devices, and processed over 3 billion conversations. Part of the $65 billion Internet conglomerate Reliance Jio Platforms, Haptik Intelligent virtual assistants enable Fortune 500 brands globally to enhance customer experience while saving costs and increasing revenue. The company has been featured as a leader in the category across many platforms including Gartner, AI Time Journal, Opus Research & more. Haptik's leading clients and partners include KFC, Oyo Rooms, Starhub, HP, Tata Group, Disney Hotstar, OLA, and Zurich Insurance among others.