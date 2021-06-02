Juhi Chawla files lawsuit against 5G technology; What is 5G, and what is the issue?

Juhi Chawla approached the Delhi high court against the installation of 5G wireless networks in the country, affecting citizens, animals, flora and fauna. If the 5G network plan goes into effect, no person, animal, bird, insect or plant on earth can avoid exposure, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, to RF radiation levels that are 10 to 100 times greater than that exists today, said the lawsuit filed by Chawla and two others.

It is true that this is not the first concern of its kind around 5G technology and that the arguments against it have come up time and again in various parts of the world. An entire community of scientists has debated against implementing the technology, citing it as a health hazard for many.



What is 5G?



5G is the fifth generation of wireless data networks; it's an upgrade that we all will need sooner or later. However, it is much more than the simple bandwidth or "speed" improvement on your phone that you're used to from the history of 4G and 3G before it. Instead, 5G claims low latency, intelligent power consumption, high density, and network slicing - qualities that make it advance and perhaps more confusing.



So we try to explain 5G to you, those who want to use it and understand its worth because it will come at extra cost.



All the technologies on your phone will get transformed with 5G. Your home internet to come through the air instead of a wire or cable. It will make new experiences that are still outlying, smart cities that are safer, cleaner and more efficient, and a truly connected car.



Now "downloading a full-length movie in seconds" is an ancient thought altogether. With 5G, dream about a world that is more protective, responsive and transparent.



We all should be aware that 5G will be the first cellular data technology that can revolutionise not just your phone but your life as well.



To achieve all this, we need to replace everything we own now that use a cellular network. We all know that the 5G wireless gear is different from the 4G technology that we possess today. That is the reason why carriers and device makers are very excited about 5G.



What is the issue?



Like all other radio waves, like those used in mainstream mobile networks, 5G emits its own electromagnetic radiation. The problem that has been repeatedly raised is that these radiations can be harmful to humans and other organisms.



Furthermore, critics say that the increased number of transmitters or cell towers installed for 5G coverage will further increase exposure to this radiation, which could affect far more people than ever before.

