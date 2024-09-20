JUST CORSECA Launches a Range of Premium Wireless Chargers and Portable Speakers

JUST CORSECA, a renowned brand in audio innovation, has launched its premium range of wireless chargers and portable speakers, addressing the evolving requirements of modern consumers. These newly released products flawlessly integrate advanced technology with smart design, offering both functionality and style to tech enthusiasts. The SwiftCharge JST930 and JST932 wireless chargers, feature a range of advanced capabilities along with a modern design, like 360° free rotation, fast magnetic charging, and an ultra-slim body with an LED atmosphere lamp. The SwiftCharge JST912 wireless charger is a stylish and powerful one that offers 3-in-1 charging option, RGB lighting effect, magnetic charging, and smart-touch control.

JUST CORSECA's newly released portable speaker lineup comprises the compact 10W Sushi Shine (JST638), the powerful 30W Seagle (JST622), and the feature-rich 40W Sushi Boomer (JST614), each delivering rich audio quality in a sleek, portable design.

"At JUST CORSECA, we've always been committed to pushing the boundaries of innovation while keeping user experience at the forefront. Our new SwiftCharge wireless charger and portable speaker range embody this philosophy, offering smart features that cater to the dynamic lifestyles of today's tech-savvy consumers”, said Mr. Ritesh Goenka, MD, Damson Technologies.

He further added, "We're thrilled with the positive reception our products have received till now, and we believe this new range will also exceed the expectations of our customers, providing them with superior charging solutions and immersive audio experiences."

Specifications and Features



SwiftCharge Wireless Chargers JST930 and JST932

SwiftCharge Wireless Chargers JST930 and JST932 - The SwiftCharge wireless chargers JST930 and JST932 stand as a testament to modern design and functionality. Their 90° tilt and 360° free rotation ensure optimal viewing angles while charging. The magnetic charging feature provides a secure connection, while the ultra-slim body adds a touch of elegance to any space. The built-in LED atmosphere lamp creates a soothing ambiance, making it more than just a charger. With superior stability and a Type-C charging interface, the SwiftCharge wireless chargers offer a seamless charging experience for all the compatible devices.

SwiftCharge Wireless Charger JST912

SwiftCharge Wireless Charger JST912 - This stylish and high performance charger is a 3-in-1 charger, which can charge your mobile phone, smartwatch and earbuds simultaneously. It also features RGB lighting effect, magnetic charging, smart-touch control, Type-C charging interface and foreign body detection, that makes it a smarter option to seamlessly integrate into the lives of tech lovers.

Portable Speakers

Sushi Shine (JST638)

Sushi Shine (JST638) - This compact 10W speaker packs a punch with its 60mm driver and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity. With a playtime of up to 6 hours at 50% volume and a range of 10 meters, it's perfect for personal listening. The Sushi Shine also features FM radio, LED lighting, and versatile connectivity options like USB, TWS and TF card.

Seagle (JST622)

Seagle (JST622) - Stepping up in power, this compact portable speaker offers the output of 30W, with dual side , dual 15W speakers for a more immersive sound experience. With an impressive playtime of up to 30 hours, it's ideal for extended listening sessions for music enthusiasts. The Seagle JST622 includes features like FM radio, TWS functionality, and multiple input options including USB and TF card.

Sushi Boomer (JST614)

Sushi Boomer (JST614) - The flagship 40W Sushi Boomer delivers powerful audio through its dual 20W speakers. It stands out with its RGB lighting and a comprehensive feature set including FM radio, hands-free calling, and various input options. With up to 12 hours of playtime, it's perfect for parties and outdoor gatherings.

All speakers in the range boast quick charging times, compact designs, and multiple color options to suit different preferences.

Price and Availability

These new products are now available for purchase across major e-commerce platforms, JUST CORSECA’s website, and authorized retail stores nationwide. The introductory prices are as follows: