Lava Agni 5G Launched in India: Find Price, Specifications

Lava Agni 5G was launched in India on Tuesday as the first 5G phone from Indian smartphone maker Lava International. The smartphone comes with MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC and includes features like quad rear cameras and 30W fast charging support. The Lava Agni 5G also includes a 90Hz screen along with Corning Gorilla Glass protection. Other highlights of the phone include a 64-megapixel main camera sensor, 8GB of RAM, and 10 preloaded camera features. The Lava Agni 5G will compete against players like Realme 8s 5G, Moto G 5G, and Samsung Galaxy M32 5G.

Lava Agni 5G: Price and Availability

The Lava Agni 5G price in India has been set at Rs. 19,999 for the only 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The phone will go on sale in the country through Amazon, Flipkart, and offline retailers starting November 18. However, it will be available for advance reservations through Amazon and the Lava e-store starting Tuesday. Customers who pre-book the Lava Agni 5G must pay an initial amount of Rs. 500 and you are entitled to receive a discount of Rs. 2,000.

Lava Agni 5G: Specifications

The Lava Agni 5G Dual SIM (Nano) runs on Android 11 and features a 6.78-inch Full-HD + display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a perforated design. The phone is powered by an eight-core MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, along with 8GB of RAM. It comes with the quad rear camera setup that houses the 64-megapixel primary sensor, along with a six-piece f / 1.79 lens. The camera also includes a 5-megapixel wide-angle shooter, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. You will also get preloaded camera modes that include an AI mode, Super Night, and a Pro mode.

For selfies and video conferencing, the Lava Agni 5G includes a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor on the front. The phone comes with 128GB of internal UFS storage. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS / A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. The phone also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Lava has provided a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 30W fast charging. The Lava Agni 5G is claimed to charge its built-in battery in less than 90 minutes.