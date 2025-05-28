Leaked! iPhone 17 Air to Be Apple’s Slimmest and Lightest Flagship Yet

Apple appears to be going ultra-slim with its upcoming iPhone 17 Air, which could become the thinnest and lightest flagship in the company's history. Leaks suggest that the new model will feature a sleek 5.5mm profile and weigh under 150 grams, making it significantly lighter than most current premium smartphones.

According to a new report by GSMArena, the iPhone 17 Air may weigh around 146 grams, a dramatic reduction compared to its rivals. For context, Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Edge—considered one of the slimmest Android flagships—comes in at 163 grams. If accurate, this could position Apple’s iPhone 17 Air as an ideal option for users who value lightweight design without sacrificing core features.

To achieve this featherweight build, Apple is reportedly turning to 7000-series aluminium for the device’s frame. Unlike the titanium used in the iPhone 15 Pro series, aluminium offers comparable strength but at a fraction of the weight. Reports indicate the frame alone may weigh just 25–30 grams.

Further breakdowns of the internal components suggest a 35-gram OLED display, a single 48MP rear camera module weighing between 5–7 grams, and about 10–12 grams for the A19 chip and logic board. Another 10–12 grams are reportedly allotted to MagSafe hardware and other internals, while the glass back panel could add around 15 grams.

Battery-wise, the iPhone 17 Air is expected to include advanced silicon-carbon (Si/C) battery technology. While this allows for better energy density in smaller cells, the total battery capacity will likely stay under 3,000mAh—possibly between 2,800 to 2,900mAh. Apple is also said to be developing a dedicated battery case for those who need extended usage, though such an accessory may compromise the device's ultra-slim design.

Design leaks hint that the iPhone 17 Air will feature a 6.6-inch OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, Always-On Display, and support for the Dynamic Island interface. These elements aim to deliver a premium experience while maintaining the model’s minimalist profile.

The iPhone 17 Air is expected to be launched alongside the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. Interestingly, this year’s lineup may omit the Plus variant, reportedly due to declining sales. The Air model is believed to be priced around ₹89,900 in India, offering users a flagship experience in a more compact and lightweight form.

As per tradition, Apple is likely to unveil the iPhone 17 series in September, with pre-orders opening soon after the keynote event. Devices are expected to start shipping within a week or two following the official launch.

While Apple has not confirmed any of these details, the steady stream of credible leaks points to the iPhone 17 Air being a standout model in the 2025 lineup—perfect for those who want cutting-edge technology wrapped in an ultra-slim, lightweight design.



