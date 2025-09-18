Meta Unveils Futuristic Ray-Ban Display Glasses, Affordable Meta Gen 2, and Oakley Vanguard for Athletes

Unlike earlier experiments with AR and VR, these new glasses aren’t meant to transport users into virtual worlds. Instead, they’re designed to bring the power of Meta’s AI directly into everyday life while still looking like a fashionable pair of Ray-Bans.

“Glasses are the ideal form factor for personal super intelligence because they let you stay present at the moment while getting access to all of these AI capabilities to make you smarter, help you communicate better, improve your memory, improve your senses,” Zuckerberg said during the keynote.

Ray-Ban Display Glasses: Style Meets Smart Tech

The standout reveal was the Ray-Ban Display, featuring a discreet miniature screen embedded in the lens. Information appears as though it’s floating just in front of the wearer’s eyes. To the outside world, they still look like regular glasses, preserving style while embedding futuristic capabilities.

These AI-powered glasses support messaging, video calls, navigation, live captions, and real-time translation, ensuring users stay connected without constantly pulling out their phones. For photography enthusiasts, the integrated camera provides a real-time viewfinder, zoom, and framing tools, letting you preview before snapping or sharing.

The display also enhances music playback, allowing playlists to be controlled with subtle gestures, while pedestrian navigation overlays directions directly onto the real world.

Battery life stands at six hours, with an additional 30 hours in the charging case. The glasses will retail at $799 (approx. ₹70,279) starting September 30 in the US at Best Buy, Verizon, and LensCrafters.

Meta Neural Band: A New Way to Control Tech

Complementing the glasses is the Meta Neural Band, a wristband that translates subtle muscle signals into digital commands using advanced electromyography (EMG). Trained on data from nearly 200,000 volunteers, it works without calibration, enabling users to scroll, click, or even write with minimal effort.

The band is IPX7 water-resistant, lasts 18 hours on a single charge, and uses Vectran — the same ultra-strong material NASA employed for Mars Rover landings. Importantly, all processing happens on-device, ensuring privacy and instant feedback.

Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2: Smarter and More Affordable

For those who prefer a budget-friendly option, the Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2 offers a familiar design but packs significant upgrades. Priced at $379 (approx. ₹33,336), it boasts brighter displays, sharper 3K video recording, and eight hours of battery life. Upcoming software updates will unlock slow-motion and hyperlapse video modes.

A standout feature is Conversation Focus, which uses built-in open-ear speakers to isolate and amplify the voice of the person you’re speaking with, even in noisy environments.

With these announcements, Meta is moving closer to making AI wearables mainstream, blending style, convenience, and futuristic tech into a pair of glasses.