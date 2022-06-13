Microsoft unveils massive lineup of games for Xbox fans

Microsoft has announced a massive line-up of new games for Xbox lovers in the next 12 months that features highly-anticipated titles like Starfield, Forza Motorsport, Diablo 4 and Redfall.

The upcoming franchises also offers unique titles like Pentiment, High on Life and Ravenlok.

�With Xbox, you have more ways to play those game than ever before � on console, PC, or on the go," the company said during the �Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase' event on Sunday.

"From industry-defining racing games, gripping narratives, compelling strategy titles, and the most anticipated open world RPG of the last 20 years, there is something for everyone," the company added.

Those looking to experience games that are built natively for their Xbox Series X|S consoles and high-end PCs can look forward to Redfall, Starfield, and Forza Motorsport.

"Get started with the new Game Pass deal that gets you 3 months for just $1," said the company.

Microsoft also announced a partnership between Xbox Game Studios and Kojima Productions to create a video game for Xbox "like no one has ever experienced or seen before leveraging the power of the cloud".

Bethesda Games Studios revealed the first look at Starfield gameplay that will arrives exclusively on Xbox Series X|S and PC in 2023.

Game Director Todd Howard took fans on a tour of this next generation role-playing game set among the stars.

Starfield will allow you to create any character you want and explore with unparalleled freedom as you embark on an epic journey to answer humanity's greatest mystery.

At the event, Mojang Studios unveiled Minecraft Legends, an all-new action strategy game developed in partnership with Blackbird Interactive, launching in 2023.