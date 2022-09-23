Nothing teases its Ear Stick: The next pair of earbuds

Nothing has released its first trailer for the Ear Stick, its second pair of true wireless earbuds after the 2021 Ear 1. In a queue of images, the tech firm has revealed the new charging case for the earbuds, cylindrical in design, almost like lipstick. The new earbuds will launch later this year, says Nothing's press release.

Nothing's US PR manager Lewis Hopkins has confirmed in an email that the Ear Stick is more than a new charging case for the firm's existing earbuds. The Ear Stick is an entirely new product. New charging case and new bud," Hopkins tells The Verge.

Ear (stick). Supremely comfortable. Exquisitely unique.



Revealed exclusively on Chet Lo's SS23 runway. pic.twitter.com/lzP3n4cQNR — Nothing (@nothing) September 22, 2022

Rumours about the Ear Stick surfaced just before the Phone 1's launch earlier this year and indicated that the earbuds would share many design similarities with the Ear 1 but without their silicone tips. Although it was speculated that they would be announced alongside Nothing's debut smartphone, the Phone 1 launch came and went without any sign of new headphones.



Well, according to Nothing's press release promises, we expect they're "light as a feather" with an "extremely comfortable ergonomic design" that's "moulded to your ears." Nothing is equally effusive about its charging case, which it calls "unique" and "inspired by classic cosmetic silhouettes...compactly shaped to glide into pockets."

In refreshing contrast to Nothing's earlier product launches, in which the company has slowly leaked details of each product in the weeks and months leading up to its official announcements, the company is revealing full specs, pricing and release date. The exact specifications, price and release date of the Ear Stick have yet to be announced. But expect everything to become clear "later this year".