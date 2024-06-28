Live
Just In
Nothing to launch CMF Phone 1 with MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chip
New Delhi: London-based consumer tech brand Nothing on Friday announced that CMF Phone 1 will be powered by the new MediaTek Dimensity 7300 5G processor.
Scheduled to launch on July 8, the smartphone promises to deliver a best-in-segment experience.
"The MediaTek Dimensity 7300 5G processor, with its 8-core architecture and cutting-edge 4nm process from TSMC, makes it one of the fastest and power-efficient smartphones in the segment," the company said.
It also mentioned that this processor integrates numerous functions into a single compact chip, ensuring both high performance and energy efficiency.
The key highlights of MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC in the CMF Phone 1 include -- superior performance, enhanced efficiency, and advanced technology.
With CMF Phone 1, the company said that it aims to make great design accessible to more people while delivering an uncompromised user experience through a focus on core product functionalities.
Alongside CMF Phone 1, the brand will also launch Watch Pro 2 and Buds Pro 2, further expanding its portfolio of innovative products designed to enhance everyday life.