OpenAI releases AI Text Classifier to detect AI-generated content

ChatGPT, OpenAI developed tool, has amassed over a million users in a month since its launch. The new AI tool has excellent conversation skills and preferred a lot by users and sometimes over Google. However, students also use the AI tool to write their assignments, office goers to compose their emails, and writers to borrow phrases. ChatGPT's parent company has now released a new tool that can detect AI-generated content. For example, if ChatGPT has written something for you, you can detect it with the new tool. This means that can no longer be able to get the job done without anyone noticing it.



The new AI-detection tool is called "The AI Text Classifier". It is a fine-tuned GPT model that predicts whether a piece of text was generated by AI from a variety of sources, such as ChatGPT."This classifier is available as a tool to spark discussions on AI literacy," the website reads.

However, you must remember a few things before checking texts for plagiarism with the AI Text Classifier tool. The text you copy into the dialog should be around 250. It can also be more than that, but not less than that. OpenAI says that the classifier is not always correct. You can mislabel both AI-generated and human-written text. Also, the website mentioned that the AI-generated text could be easily edited to bypass the classifier. Another important thing that OpenAI shares are that the classifier is likely to err on text written by children and non-English text, as it was trained primarily on English content written by adults.

The link to the AI content detection tool is here. You will need to log in using the same process you use to log in to ChatGPT. Use the same login details that you use in ChatGPT to log in to the AI text classifier.

The brainchild behind Gmail has claimed that ChatGPT will kill Google in two years.

"Google may be only a year or two away from total disruption. AI will eliminate the Search Engine Result Page, which is where they make most of their money. Even if they catch up on AI, they can't fully deploy it without destroying the most valuable part of their business. The way I imagine this happening is that the URL/Search bar of the browser gets replaced with AI that autocompletes my thought/question as I type it while also providing the best answer (which may be a link to a website or product)," Paul Buccheit, the creator of Gmail wrote in a series of tweets.







