Paralysed Woman Writes Her Name After 20 Years Using Neuralink Brain Implant

In a groundbreaking development in brain–computer interface (BCI) technology, Audrey Crews, a woman who has been paralysed for two decades, is now able to write her name and interact with a computer using only her thoughts. Audrey is one of the first recipients of Elon Musk’s Neuralink brain implant, marking a significant milestone in the fusion of neuroscience and technology. Earlier this month, Neuralink announced the successful completion of two BCI implant surgeries in a single day — the first time the company had achieved this. One of those patients, who went by the identifier “P9,” has now revealed her identity. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Audrey Crews shared, “I would like to announce that I am P9. I am the first woman in the world with a Neuralink BCI. I can’t wait for the world to meet me and follow me on my journey.” Crews disclosed that she has lived with paralysis for 20 years and underwent the Neuralink procedure in the hopes of regaining some digital independence. Following her recovery, she excitedly posted about her first major milestone: “I tried writing my name for the first time in 20 years. I’m working on it.”





The surgery was performed at the University of Miami Health Centre, where doctors used robotic precision to implant the Neuralink device. The procedure involved drilling a small hole in the skull and inserting 128 ultra-thin threads directly into the motor cortex, the region of the brain responsible for controlling movement. The implant, known as the N1 or “The Link,” is roughly the size of a 10p coin and is designed to detect and transmit neural activity wirelessly.

“The BCI lets me control my computer using my mind. I’ll be able to control more electronic devices in the near future. I also want to clarify that this implant will not allow me to walk again or regain movement. It’s strictly for telepathy only,” Crews explained in a follow-up post. Elon Musk, Neuralink’s founder, amplified her story by sharing it on X, writing: “She is controlling her computer just by thinking. Most people don’t realise this is possible.”





Neuralink, founded in 2016, has long aimed to revolutionize the way humans interact with machines, especially for those living with neurological impairments. At the heart of the system are electrodes that pick-up brain signals associated with intended movement. These signals are then translated into actionable commands via AI-driven algorithms, enabling the user to move cursors, type, draw, and play games using only their thoughts.