Realme C25, C21 and C20 Budget Smartphones Launched in India

Realme has launched three new C series phones in India. The lineup includes Realme C25, C21, and C20. Realme C25 starts at ₹ 9,999 for the base model with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. It also comes with 128GB of storage, and this variant is priced at ₹ 10,999. Realme C25 comes in two colour options, blue and grey, and its first sale will take place on April 16.

Realme C21 also comes in two variants of 3GB + 32GB and 4GB + 64GB priced at ₹ 7,999 and ₹ 8,999, respectively. This phone comes in black and blue and will go on sale on April 14. Realme C20 is priced at ₹ 6,999 and has two colour options, grey and blue. It will go on sale on April 13. All three phones will be available on realme.com and Flipkart.

Realme C25 features a 6.5-inch HD + display with a notch at the top in terms of specs. The phone is also powered by the MediaTek Helio G70 processor paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. The smartphone has a microSD card slot for storage expansion up to 256GB.

The Realme C25 has a triple camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel macro sensor, and a 2-megapixel black and white lens. The smartphone comes with an 8-megapixel front camera for selfies. The smartphone also packs a 6000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. On the software front, the Realme C25 runs Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 out of the box.

Realme C21 and Realme C20 come with a similar set of specifications. Both phones feature a 6.5-inch HD + display and a MediaTek Helio G35 processor. Smartphones also include a 5,000 mAh battery.

The difference is in the camera department and the memory configuration. The Realme C20 has an 8-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel selfie camera, and it comes with 2GB of RAM and storage of 32GB. Realme C21 offers up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, and it has triple rear cameras with a 13-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel black and white sensor. The selfie camera is the same on both phones with a 5-megapixel sensor.