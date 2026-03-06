Realme C83 5G launched in India with 7,000mAh battery and Dimensity 6300; price starts at ₹13,499

Realme has expanded its budget smartphone lineup in India with the launch of the new Realme C83 5G, a device that focuses heavily on battery life and smooth display performance. Positioned in the sub-₹15,000 segment, the phone packs a large 7000mAh battery and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor.

With aggressive pricing and practical features, the handset is expected to compete with several popular budget smartphones such as the iQOO Z10x, Poco M7 Pro, and Motorola G35 in the Indian market.

Realme C83 5G price and availability

The Realme C83 5G has been introduced in three storage configurations. The base variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is priced at ₹13,499. The 4GB RAM and 128GB storage model costs ₹14,499, while the top-end version with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at ₹17,499.

As part of introductory offers, the company is also providing six months of no-cost EMI options for buyers.

The smartphone will go on sale starting March 7 at 12 PM and will be available through Flipkart, the official Realme website, and offline retail stores across India. Customers will be able to choose between two colour options: Blooming Purple and Sprouting Green.

Display and durability

One of the standout features of the Realme C83 5G is its large 6.7-inch LCD display. The panel supports a 144Hz adaptive refresh rate, which helps deliver smoother scrolling and a more responsive gaming experience compared to standard displays in this price range.

On the durability front, the device comes with an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance. This means the phone should be able to handle splashes or light rain but is not designed for full water immersion. Realme has also included Military-Grade Shock Resistance, aimed at offering better protection against accidental drops.

Performance and cooling

Powering the device is the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor built on a 6nm architecture. The chipset is paired with up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. For users who require additional storage, the phone also supports up to 2TB via OTG.

To help maintain stable performance during intensive usage, Realme has equipped the C83 5G with a 5334mm² vapor chamber cooling system designed to manage heat more efficiently.

Software, battery and camera

The smartphone runs on Android 16 with Realme UI 7.0 on top. The company says the device is designed to deliver up to four years of “optimized smooth performance.”

Battery life is expected to be a major highlight, thanks to the large 7000mAh Titan battery. The device supports 15W charging and also includes 5W wired reverse charging, allowing it to power other gadgets when needed.

In terms of cameras, the phone features a 13MP AI rear camera for everyday photography. On the front, a 5MP selfie camera is placed inside a waterdrop notch for selfies and video calls.

Additional features

The Realme C83 5G weighs around 212 grams and includes a 300% super volume speaker designed for louder audio output. It also features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for quick unlocking and supports 5G connectivity.

With its focus on battery capacity, high refresh rate display, and affordable pricing, the Realme C83 5G aims to attract buyers looking for a feature-packed budget 5G smartphone.



