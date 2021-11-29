Reliance Jio prepaid plans tariffs hike from December 1; Check out

Reliance Jio prepaid plan rates: Much to the disappointment of users, telecommunications operator Reliance Jio has announced an increase in prepaid mobile rate rates. The announcement was made just days after competitors Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea decided to increase their prepaid rate plans in November. Airtel increases rates as of November 26, while Vodafone Idea increased its rates as of November 25. Based on the information provided, the revised rates for the Reliance Jio prepaid plans will take effect on December 1. According to Jio, the new rate plans align with his commitment to strengthening a sustainable telecommunications industry further.

"In line with its commitment to further strengthen a sustainable telecom industry, where every Indian is empowered with a true digital life, Jio today announced its new unlimited plans. These plans will provide the best value in the industry. Upholding the Jio promise of providing the best quality service at the lowest price globally, Jio customers will continue to be the biggest beneficiaries," said Jio in a release on Sunday. "The new unlimited plans will go live on 1st December 2021 and can be opted from all existing touchpoints and channels," it further added.

Reliance Jio's new prepaid plans include the JioPhone plan, unlimited plans (unlimited voice and data), and data add-ons. Jio customers can check the details of all these plans here:

Unlimited Reliance Jio Plans

- The current Rs 129 plan will cost Rs 155 starting December 1 and will offer a 28-day validity period along with the benefits of 2GB of data per month, unlimited voice calls, and 300 SMS.

-The current Rs 149 plan will cost Rs 179 starting December 1 and will offer a 24-day validity period along with benefits such as 1GB of data per day, unlimited voice calls, and 100 daily SMS.

- The current Rs 199 plan will now cost Rs 239 and offer a 28-day validity period along with benefits such as 1.5GB of data per day, unlimited voice calls, and 100 SMS per day.

- The current Rs 249 plan will now cost Rs 299 and offer a 28-day validity period and benefits like 2GB of daily data, unlimited voice calls, and 100 SMS per day.

-The current Rs 399 plan will now cost Rs 479 and offer a 56-day validity period and benefits like 1.5GB of daily data, unlimited voice calls, and 100 SMS per day.

- The current Rs 444 plan will now cost Rs 533 and offer a 56-day validity period and benefits like 2GB of daily data, unlimited voice calls, and 100 SMS per day.

- The current Rs 329 plan will now cost Rs 395 and offer a validity period of 84 days and benefits like 6GB of data, unlimited voice calls, and 1000 SMS.

- The current Rs 555 plan will now cost Rs 666 and offer a validity period of 84 days along with the benefits of 1.5GB of daily data, unlimited voice calls, and 100 SMS per day.

- The current Rs 599 plan will now cost Rs 719 and offer a validity period of 84 days and benefits like 2GB of daily data, unlimited voice calls, and 100 SMS per day.

- The current Rs 1299 plan will now cost Rs 1559 and offer a 336-day validity period along with benefits like 24GB of data, unlimited voice calls, and 3600 SMS.

- The current Rs 2399 plan will now cost Rs 2879 and offer a validity period of 365 days along with the benefits of 2GB of daily data, unlimited voice calls, and 100 SMS per day.

JioPhone Rs 75 Prepaid Plan

The current plan of Rs 75 will cost Rs 91 from December 1 and comes with a validity of 28 days along with the benefits of 3 GB of data per month, unlimited voice calling and 50 SMS.

Reliance Jio Data Add-ons

1. The current plan of Rs 51 will now cost Rs 61 and offer 6 GB of data.

2. The current plan of Rs 101 will now cost Rs 121 and offer 12 GB of data.

3. The current plan of Rs 251 will now cost Rs 301 and will offer a validity period of 30 days along with 50 GB of data.