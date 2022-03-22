Roku OS 11 will let you set your own photos as screensavers

Roku device owners will soon have a host of new customization features, including all-new photo streams, with Roku OS 11.

First of all, when Roku OS 11 is released to users in the coming weeks, they will be able to change their screen saver to display their own photos or images with Photo Streams. Photo Streams will not only allow users to display photos from their desktop or mobile device on Roku, but users will also be able to share Streams with other Roku device owners. Once a Stream is shared, other Roku owners will be able to add it, allowing everyone to collaborate on a shared album.

Roku OS 11 will also introduce a new "what to watch on Roku" menu, a personally curated hub added to the home screen menu that will suggest popular and recently released TV and movies.

Roku is also rolling out a handful of other features. Voice-enabled keyboards, already supported by Roku, will be available in Spanish, German, and Portuguese with the OS 11 update in the US (and other supported markets). And Roku's mobile app will display additional information about TV shows and movies, including more details on where to stream them for free or through existing paid accounts and cast and crew images attached to a given title.

Lastly, Roku introduces a new automatic voice clarity setting for clearer dialogue, as well as new sound modes for Roku's streaming bars and speakers. Those sound settings include Standard, Speech, Movie, Music, and Night modes.

"We recognize not everyone interacts with their TV in the same way, so we are proud to offer a platform full of choice, while simultaneously providing our users an easy-to-use experience," Gidon Katz, SVP of product and experience, Roku, told in a statement.

Roku OS 11 will begin rolling out to streaming devices in the coming weeks.