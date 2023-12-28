Samsung Unveils 'Battery Protection' Feature for Enhanced Smartphone Performance

In response to the persistent concern among smartphone users regarding battery health, Samsung is set to unveil a new 'Battery Protection' feature in its upcoming One UI update. While iPhone users have long enjoyed dedicated features for monitoring battery health, Android users, particularly those in the Samsung Galaxy ecosystem, have eagerly awaited a similar solution. The latest reports indicate that the much-anticipated 'Battery Protection' feature is embedded within the upcoming One UI 6.1, offering users a glimpse into its potential benefits.



According to leaks reported by 9to5Google, users of Samsung Galaxy devices running Android 14 can explore the 'Battery Protection' feature through a dedicated section within the Settings menu. Notably, the official details are expected to be officially disclosed with the debut of the Galaxy S24 series next month.

The leaks suggest that the 'Battery Protection' feature is integrated into One UI 6.0 (Android 14) patches, which will power the new Galaxy S24 series. However, the feature remains hidden from casual users. To access the feature, users must manually launch an "activity" through specialized apps like "Activity Launcher." The specific activity to activate is known as "BatteryProtectionActivity."

Upon activation, users are presented with a menu that allows them to toggle the feature and choose from three protection levels:

1. "Basic protection" prevents the charger from maintaining the device at 100% charge but ensures a minimum of 95%.

2. "Adaptive protection" halts fast charging at 80% and gradually charges to 100% based on the user's typical phone usage habits.

3. "Maximum protection" restricts charging to 80%.

However, it's crucial to note that the feature is reportedly not currently functional. While the settings display correctly and allow users to toggle between options, there is no actual impact on battery behaviour. Reports indicate that enabling the 'Battery Protection' feature currently limits the battery to a maximum of 85%, a functionality already present since Samsung's Android 13 update.

Despite this temporary setback, reports suggest that the feature will be made available soon. Simultaneously, Google is reportedly working on a broader solution to allow Android users to monitor their battery health. Android Authority's report indicates that groundwork has already begun in Android 14, with future updates, especially for Android 15, aimed at providing more comprehensive information about phone battery health.

The December update for Pixel phones introduced a new "battery information" page in phone settings, revealing details such as the battery's manufacturing date and charge count. Android 14 also brought additional tools offering insights into the phone's battery usage history, charging patterns, and current health. As the next step, Google is working on integrating a battery health feature into the settings of Android phones, potentially unveiling it with Samsung's new S24 series. If realized, it would not be a surprise but a welcome enhancement for Android users.