Telegram Mini-Apps Now Run in Full Screen with New Features

Telegram updates in-app mini-apps with a variety of new features, making them more universally usable and convenient. All mini-apps are now allowed to occupy full screen on your phone, available in both portrait and landscape orientations, with improved gestures and interfaces that let games such as Doom and other mini-apps have advanced controls, including gyro functionality, adjusting performance based on processor and amount of RAM.

This update would allow developers to add subscription plans that unlock premium features for mini-apps. It is also possible to send gifts through mini-apps and even place mini-app shortcuts on your home screen for easy access, so they are more like standalone mobile applications.

Now, Mini-apps bring more advanced abilities like generating downloadable files, accessing device locations for weather or maps, and sharing referral codes or media directly to Telegram chats. Developers will get customization options, including tailoring loading screens, to enhance user interaction.

These updates really underpin what Telegram aims to be a multi-functional super app in the mould of China's WeChat move that is often restricted by the policies of Apple and Google app stores. With this 2.0 update, Telegram continues to push boundaries, combining convenience, entertainment, and monetization opportunities for users and developers alike.