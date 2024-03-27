Live
Top South Korean game developer joins Google Cloud on AI, cloud computing
NCSOFT Corporation, a major South Korean online and mobile game developer, said on Wednesday that it has joined hands with Google Cloud in improving artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud computing capabilities.
In a meeting at the Google headquarters in the United States, the two companies discussed ways to apply AI and cloud technologies in game development and develop a platform to create a gaming ecosystem, reports Yonhap news agency.
NCSOFT said it also plans to upgrade its generative AI language model, VARCO, by utilising Google Cloud's Vertex AI, a machine learning platform that offers access to Google's next-generation LLM Gemini.
"To create a fresh gaming experience for our global users, we will collaborate with Google Cloud to form an ecosystem," NCSOFT CEO Kim Taek-jin said.