WhatsApp allows bigger groups with 512 participants

WhatsApp has now started rolling out a new update for beta testers. The messaging platform now allows users to add up to 512 people in a group, which is a major update. The company is not taking much time to add new features and is releasing them on time. The new group size limit feature was officially announced in May and was first released for select users. It is now rolling out to everyone using the beta.



The current group size limit is 256 people, and now with the latest update, it will be possible to create a larger group with up to 512 participants. Please note that the update has been rolled out to WhatsApp's Android and iOS beta testers. It is currently unknown when this feature will be released for the stable version of WhatsApp.

If you are a beta tester, you will find the new feature in Android version 2.22.12.10 and iOS version 22.12.0.70 of WhatsApp. You can sign up for the beta program here if you're not a beta tester. But, the beta program of this messaging app is usually full. But you can still try your luck.

WhatsApp had said that this was one of the most requested features. "One of the top requests we constantly get is the option to add more people to a chat, so we are now slowly rolling out the ability to add up to 512 people to a group," WhatsApp wrote in an official announcement last month.

Additionally, WhatsApp is also working on an option that will allow people to store all their chats locally on their device from a third-party service. Currently, users have the option to backup all chats to Google Drive, and you don't have complete control over that. With the addition of the new option, users will be able to move chat backups to their phone's local storage space and will also have the option to add them back to Google Drive.



