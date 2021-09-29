WhatsApp Update: Soon hide your statuses, last seen from selected contacts

WhatsApp is working on a host of new features to improve the user experience. A couple of days ago it was reported that WhatsApp is testing the possibility of allowing users to hide their statuses, the last time they saw and the profile photo of the selected contacts. Previously, WhatsApp was seen testing the feature in the beta iOS app, now messaging was detected testing the same feature in the Android version of the app.



According to Wabetainfo, WhatsApp now plans to introduce the feature to hide the last seen, status, profile picture and more of selected contacts."WhatsApp is planning to add a new "My contact except" option for Last Seen, Profile Picture, About, so you can finally exclude a contact to view specific data without setting it to Nobody,"the report states.

WhatsApp's feature tracker has shared a screenshot of what the feature would look like once it's rolled out. In the screenshot, you can see four options including Everyone, My contacts, My contacts except, No one. So if you also have a nosy friend or colleague that you don't want to share your updates with, you can choose the contact except option. You will also have the option to hide the last view, profile picture, and everything else from all your contacts.

The report says, "When you exclude a contact, the contact does not need to use an updated version of the app, because the server automatically manages this setting for you. So, when this feature will be enabled for beta testers, you can immediately start excluding contacts."

However, it is important to remember that if you hide your last sight from someone or people in general, you will also not be able to see it the last time you saw it. You will also not be able to see your WhatsApp stories or statuses if you prohibit them from viewing yours.

WhatsApp is currently testing the feature on its iOS and Android apps. The messaging app has not made any official announcement about it. The feature is currently in progress and may not be available immediately.



