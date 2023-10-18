Live
Woodman launches new navigation Android stereo 'X9' for cars
Domestic automotive infotainment brand Woodman on Wednesday launched the "X9" lag-free navigation Android stereo for in-car entertainment, navigation, and connectivity solutions.
Priced at Rs 21,999, the Woodman X9 is available for purchase at the company's official website. The Woodman X9 houses an Octa-Core ARM Cortex A55 processor, clocked at a rapid 1.6 GHz, ensuring swift and responsive performance.
Backed by 2GB of RAM, and a spacious 32GB of ROM, users will have ample speed and storage for their apps and multimedia needs, the company said.
The stereo comes equipped with a 4G SIM slot and 5GHz Wi-Fi support, so that users can effortlessly access the internet, stream music, and utilise online navigation services.
It features a 1280x720 QLED display, showcasing vibrant visuals and sharp graphics to enhance users' navigation and multimedia experience.
Moreover, the Woodman X9 boasts a 60-watt DSP Sound system with powerful bass, elevating users' in-car audio to extraordinary levels, according to the company.
"The Woodman X9 Lag-Free Navigation Android Stereo is a game-changing product from Woodman, setting a new benchmark in the automotive infotainment industry. It promises an extraordinary driving experience, where cutting-edge technology meets superior performance, and user convenience is paramount," the company stated.
The stereo runs on Android 10, offering a seamless and user-friendly interface.