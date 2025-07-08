Xbox Exec Urges Laid-Off Microsoft Staff to Seek Help from AI Tools Like ChatGPT

In the aftermath of Microsoft’s latest round of massive job cuts, which saw around 9,000 employees let go last week, an executive from Xbox Game Studios has sparked both conversation and controversy with his advice to affected colleagues.

Matt Turnbull, an executive producer at Xbox, took to LinkedIn with a post—now deleted—suggesting that employees coping with the emotional and professional impact of layoffs could benefit from turning to AI tools like ChatGPT and Microsoft’s own Copilot. His message, intended to be supportive, came just days after what’s been labeled Microsoft’s most significant workforce reduction of the year.

“These are really challenging times, and if you’re navigating a layoff or even quietly preparing for one, you’re not alone and you don’t have to do it alone,” Turnbull wrote.

He shared that he’s personally explored ways to use large language model (LLM) AI tools to ease the burden that job loss often brings. Acknowledging the skepticism surrounding AI—especially given its growing role in automating work—Turnbull emphasized that these tools are meant to assist, not replace, human experience.

“No AI tool is a replacement for your voice or your lived experience,” he stated. “But at a time when mental energy is scarce, these tools can help get you unstuck.”

Turnbull also offered examples of how AI can serve laid-off professionals—from drafting resume bullet points and rewriting LinkedIn bios to crafting outreach messages and overcoming self-doubt. He even recommended prompting chatbots to act like career coaches.

While many appreciated his well-intended advice, others were critical. The juxtaposition of recommending AI—often blamed for job displacement—as a coping mechanism for the very layoffs it’s accused of causing, didn’t sit well with everyone. The backlash likely contributed to Turnbull removing the post, though it was first documented by tech news outlet Aftermath.

Meanwhile, Microsoft has continued to defend its restructuring decisions. In a company-wide email, leadership stated that the layoffs are part of broader efforts to adapt to market demands and streamline operations.

Phil Spencer, CEO of Microsoft Gaming, also addressed the issue in a memo, noting the intent to sharpen the company’s focus and improve agility. “To position Gaming for enduring success... we will end or decrease work in certain areas of the business and follow Microsoft’s lead in removing layers of management to increase agility and effectiveness,” Spencer explained.

This wave of layoffs follows previous cuts earlier in 2025, with over 6,000 jobs slashed in May and additional reductions in June. In 2023 alone, Microsoft had already cut around 10,000 roles.

Microsoft is not alone in this trend. Other major tech companies, including Meta, Google’s parent Alphabet, and Amazon, are also reshaping their workforces amid a broader shift toward AI-driven operations. Meta, for instance, eliminated roughly 5% of its staff during performance reviews, while Alphabet and Amazon have each cut hundreds to thousands of roles across departments.

As the tech industry grapples with rapid transformation, the dual role of AI—as both a disruptor and a support tool—continues to spark debate.



