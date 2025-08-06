Xiaomi India Unveils New Identity and Logo for Redmi Series, Reinforces Commitment to a New Generation of Users

Xiaomi India today announced the unveiling of a refreshed identity for Redmi, marking a pivotal step in the brand’s evolution. The new visual identity, including an updated logo, reflects Redmi’s journey over the past 11 years in India and its commitment to a new generation that is more resilient, ambitious, and ready to shape its own future.

Since entering the Indian market in 2014, Xiaomi has been at the forefront of making technology accessible to millions. With over 220 million Redmi devices sold in India and more than 1.1 Billion Redmi smartphones shipped globally, the brand has consistently delivered high-performance products that empower everyday users. Redmi has become synonymous with innovation that is rooted in trust, value, and long-term relevance.

Sudhin Mathur, Chief Operating Officer at Xiaomi India, said,"Redmi has always stood for making the impossible possible. Over the past decade, we were often the first smartphone for millions of Indians. Their trust and feedback shaped our path. Today, those users have grown, and so have we. The new Redmi identity reflects this shared evolution. Young India is bold yet grounded, ambitious yet self-aware. We are not leaving behind who we were, but becoming who our users need us to be. This rebranding is a tribute to the resilience, clarity, and progress we see in our community every day. As our users grow, we grow. As they dream bigger, we continue to build for them."

The refreshed identity is more than just a visual change. It signals a deeper shift in how Redmi understands and serves India’s evolving user base. The new look represents a brand growing alongside young India, mirroring a generation that is no longer defined just by dreams, but by the maturity and determination to realize them.

Over the years, Redmi has consistently introduced category-defining devices that have reshaped the smartphone landscape in India. From the iconic Redmi Note 4 that became a symbol of performance and reliability, to the Redmi Note 10 series that redefined expectations in the mid-range segment, Redmi has continually pushed boundaries. The Redmi 12 5G and Redmi 13 5G brought next-gen connectivity to the mainstream, playing a key role in accelerating 5G adoption across the country. Most recently, the Redmi Note 14 5G Series strengthened this legacy, reflecting the deep trust and loyalty the brand continues to inspire among millions of users. With the launch of Redmi 15 on 19th August 2025, Xiaomi India will mark the beginning of a new chapter for the brand, one that reflects its renewed identity and long-term vision.