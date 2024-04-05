175 Muslims were provided with essential commodities for free in Badvel

Ahead of Ramzan festival, as many as 175 Muslim poor people were provided with free essential items and materials for the festival. The event was organized by Sheikh Allah Bakash, Chairman of the Mask Committee of Usman Ali Madrasa.

Sheikh Ala Bakash, President of the Badwell Town Mask Committee, emphasized the importance of celebrating Ramzan with happiness and unity. Aditya Reddy Garu, a prominent youth leader, attended the event as the Chief Guest and extended heartfelt greetings for the festival to the residents of Porumamille and Badwel towns.

Local dignitaries including Vice MPC Bhasha, Deputy Sarpanch Rallepalli Ravikumar, and MPTC Ishaq also participated in the program, urging everyone to show kindness, generosity, and promote peace and love during the festive season.



The event was attended by Muslim brothers from Badvel town, including Maulali and Mahboob Basha, as well as JCB Khader Basha S. Karimulla S.S.R. The program was a true celebration of community spirit and compassion, embodying the essence of the Ramzan festival.