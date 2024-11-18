2 nabbed, 3 pistols seized for extortion

Khammam: Police arrested two persons and seized three weapons and a two-wheeler during vehicular checking at Prakashnagar, informed Commissioner of Police Sunil Dutt. On Sunday, he was briefing the media here, during which he said, “The Khammam 3 Town Police Station along with staff while conducting vehicle checking found two persons on a motorcycle behaving suspiciously.

The police chased them and apprehended at a distance and interrogated them.”

The detained were identified as Mohammed Afsar and Gundamalla Venkateswarlu who admitted that they were involved in extortion cases at Mahabubabad, Garla, Maripeda, and Kesamudram police stations limits. “Accordingly, both decided to earn money ‘easily’ to clear off their debts.

Taking their previous experience as advantage they hatched a plan with Md Riyaz, a third person. After a few days, they sent Riyaz to Bihar and brought three 7 mm pistols, four magazines, and 17 bullets,” said the CP. Their plan was to extort the Granite factory owners.

The CP informed that Riyaz is abosconding and that further investigation is underway.