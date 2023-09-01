38th SOSP concludes at CAW

Secunderabad: The College of Air Warfare (CAW) Secunderabad conducted the 38th Senior Officers' Study Period (SOSP) from August 21- September 01, which concluded here on Friday.

The SOSP was attended by 21 officers of the rank of Air Commodore and equivalent from the three services. The strategic level interactive programme during the study period aimed at increasing awareness of global and regional security issues while enhancing integration among the three services.

Several speakers of national and international repute, including retired senior officers of the three services and experts from various fields addressed the participants on diverse topics.

Air Marshal SK Indoria, Senior Air Staff Officer Training Command, IAF presided over the valedictory function of the SOSP on the concluding day. The programme served as a useful forum for all participants for scholarly interaction and to gain fresh insight into contemporary issues of geo-political and military significance.