6.50 crore women has travelled in TSRTC buses so far

Hyderabad: A whopping of 6.50 crore women have travelled in TSRTC buses for free since the inception of the Mahalakshmi scheme.

According to the TSRTC officials, Rs 10 crore worth of zero tickets are being issued every day with an average of 27 lakh women travelling per day.

In a review meeting held at the Dr BR Ambedkar secretariat here on Wednesday, Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar lauded the officials for the successful implementation of the scheme and guaranteed full support from the finance department.

Asserting that necessary measures to be taken to reinforce TSRTC, Ponnam Prabhakar said that discussions on alternative sources of income were also on, with a focus on areas such as logistics, commercial, and other non-ticket income.

Finance Minister Bhatti, said a decision to provide funds to TSRTC concerning dues of the staff, company debts, provident funds (PFs), and other settlements will be taken soon.