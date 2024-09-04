90th Anniversary of RBI: Nationwide Quiz Competition Announced with Cash Prizes and Certificates"

Gadwal: The District Lead Bank Manager, Ayyappa Reddy, has announced that a quiz competition is being organized to mark the 90th anniversary of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

The competition is open to participants aged 25 years or younger. The quiz will be conducted in four stages: the first stage at the district level, the second stage at the state level, the third stage at the zonal level, and the final stage at the national level. Participants in the district level need to register on the RBI portal and take the test online, while for the remaining stages, they must attend in person. The quiz will be available in English and Hindi and will cover topics including the financial system, sports, history, literature, science & technology, current affairs, and RBI digital currency.

Participants must form teams of two for registration. Registration is open until 5 PM on September 17, and the quiz will be held between September 19 and 21, from 9 AM to 9 PM, allowing flexibility in timing and location for taking the test.

Certificates and prize money will be awarded to the participants. National level winners will receive prizes of ₹10 lakh for first place, ₹8 lakh for second place, and ₹6 lakh for third place. At the zonal level, the prizes are ₹5 lakh for first place, ₹4 lakh for second place, and ₹3 lakh for third place. At the state level, the prizes are ₹2 lakh for first place, ₹1.5 lakh for second place, and ₹1 lakh for third place.

The district’s degree college management is requested to encourage students to participate in large numbers for this event.