A decade on, Bhadradri sanctioned devpt funds

Khammam: It has been a decade since the famed Bhadradri temple got any financial grants from the government for its development. The devotees of Lord Rama are thrilled that the BJP-led Union government allotted funds for the development of the historical temple of Lord Rama in Bhadrachalam. The funds were sanctioned under the PRASAD (Pilgrimage Rejuvenation And Spiritual Augmentation Drive) scheme.

It was announced by the Union Minister of Tourism and Culture, G Kishan Reddy, and the government sanctioned the amount on December 22. Earlier, the temple management had submitted its plans to spruce up the temple and its premises and take up various amenities for the pilgrims, such as cottages, parks, development of Parnasala temple. President of India Droupadi Murmu will visit the temple on December 28 and will lay foundation stone for these works.

Last time, the temple received Rs 2 crore funds for the development of 'Mada Veedhulu' in 2012 when N Kiran Kumar Reddy was the CM. It has not since received any funds from either State or Centre for development works.

CM KCR had announced Rs100 crore in the budget and also announced another Rs 50 crore, but the funds have not yet been released.