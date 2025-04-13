Action plan for govt hospitals to beat the heat in summer

Hyderabad: The State government unveiled the Summer Action Plan to provide safe and adequate drinking water besides ensuring coolers and fans in all government healthcare centres during the summer season.

Health Minister Damodar Raja Narasimha conducted a video conference with senior officials to review summer preparedness across government hospitals in the State.

The Minister directed officials that the drinking water should be ensured on every floor and in every block of hospitals. He instructed officials to arrange Chalivendras (drinking water centres) at appropriate locations within hospital premises.

In view of the rising temperatures and increasing risk of heat-related illnesses, the Minister emphasised that necessary steps must be taken to prevent inconvenience to patients, doctors, and hospital staff. Installation and repair of fans and coolers should be expedited wherever required. Air conditioning systems, especially in ICUs and other critical care wards, must be kept fully functional. Donor support may be utilised wherever additional resources are required.