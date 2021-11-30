Adilabad: Political heat begins with MLC elections

Adilabad: Political heat has begun with MLC elections in the erstwhile Adilabad district. Also, elections have become prestigious for the ruling TRS party. Its learned that Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituency (MPTC) and Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituency (ZPTC) candidates who have the right to vote in MLC elections are a bit unhappy as they are not getting the funds they need. And they have been shifted to other areas on the camp from Adilabad, Nirmal, Mancherial and Kumram Bheem Asifabad district. and the responsibility has been given to the local MLAs.

All the MLAs and Zilla Parishad chairmen moved their MPTCs and ZPTCs and municipal counselors to camps and provided them all good facilities and entertainment. Meanwhile, tribal groups along with BJP and Congress parties have expressed full support for Pnddur Pushparani, a tribal woman who is contesting as an independent candidate. With this once again political heat has begun.

In the joint Adilabad district, there are 937 voters. In that ruling, the TRS party has a majority of voters. TRS has Above seven hundred voters, opposition BJP and congress have 150 voters. 24 candidates have filed nominations for the MLC seat and among them, 22 were withdrawn their nominations. Ruling TRS party leaders have failed to withdraw independent candidate Pushparani. While various political parties are gearing up to make voters aware of the need to put numbers in place of symbols on the ballot in the MLC elections.