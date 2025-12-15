Adivasis, Dalits will lose Aadhaar, ration cards next

Hyderabad: ChiefMinister A Revanth Reddy, while slamming the Narendra Modi regime for removing the names of certain sections from the voters’ lists in the guise of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and indulging in ‘vote chori’, has warned that Adivasis, Dalits and minorities will lose their Aadhaar cards, ration cards, lands and their properties in the next stage. He was addressing a mammoth ‘Vote Chor - Gaddi Chhod’ rally in New Delhi on Sunday.

The Chief Minister said the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, its second chief Golwalkar, and their associates had obstructed granting voting rights to Dalits, Adivasis, minorities, and the poor. It was Mahatma Gandhi and Dr BR Ambedkar who fought for granting voting rights to the poor and thereby provided them an opportunity to form governments in the country.

The Chief Minister recalled Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah had strategised to win 400 MP seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections with the aim of implementing the RSS’ ideology.

As Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had cautioned people that the BJP will change the Constitution and abolish reservations should it win 400 MP seats and exposed the saffron party’s conspiracies, people gave a mandate limiting BJP to 240 seats and therefore the Constitution was protected. “Now, to implement the RSS ideology by deceit, the BJP government has resorted to the removal of voting rights of particular communities,” the Chief Minister charged.

Like Mahatma Gandhi and Ambedkar, presently Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge were fighting against Modi and Amit Shah to safeguard the rights of the deprived communities, Revanth Reddy said. “Today, we are standing in Ramlila Maidan against the ideology of RSS and Golwalkar. It is not a Congress problem, but a grave national problem", he observed.

Appealing to people to support Rahul Gandhi in the fight against the Centre on ‘vote chori’, the Chief Minister said that tribals will lose everything if their voting rights are taken away. The Chief Minister asserted that Rahul Gandhi was continuing the fight “like a soldier” against the Modi government; and hence, everyone should rally behind the Congress for a great cause.