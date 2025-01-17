Agreements with Adani should be cancelled: CPM

Ramannapet (Yadadri-Bhongir): CPM State Secretary Thammineni Veerabhadram demanded that the state government cancel the agreements it made with the Adani Group, just as it rejected the Rs 100 crore donation offered for the Skill Development University. On Thursday, he, along with party members, visited the land proposed for the establishment of the Ambuja Cement Industry by the Adani Group in the outskirts of Ramannapet in the Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district. He also interacted with local farmers.

The farmers firmly stated that they would not agree to the establishment of the cement industry. Speak-ing to the media on the occasion, Veerabhadram alleged that corruption is not new to the Adani Group. He accused Adani of collecting Rs 2 lakh crore from American companies, setting up solar plants, and conspiring to sell the electricity generated at those plants to governments at prices higher than the mar-ket rate for personal profit.

Veerabhadram explained that after opposition leaders in Parliament exposed the Adani corruption scan-dals, the Congress government in the state was put under pressure and subsequently rejected the Rs 100 crore donation offered for the Skill Development University. He further stated that the Ambuja Ce-ment Industry proposed in Ramannapet is part of the Rs 12,400 crore investment agreements the state government made with the Adani Group.

He urged the Revanth Reddy-led Congress government to heed the concerns of the farmers and stop the establishment of the Ambuja Cement Industry in the region. He warned that they would soon meet the Chief Minister and submit a memorandum regarding this issue. If the government remains adamant, he said they would collaborate with other political parties and launch a public movement.