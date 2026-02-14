AIMIM expands footprint in Telangana with 66-seat victory

The AIMIM led by Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi has won over 70 seats in the Telangana municipal elections, reflecting the expanding footprint of the party across several towns. These victories highlight the organisational strength and coordinated election strategy of the party.

A strong performance was recorded in Bodhan and Bhainsa where the party won 12 seats each. In the Nizamabad Municipal Corporation, the party secured 14 seats and emerged as a kingmaker. Additionally, the party won six seats in Adilabad and three seats each in Karimnagar, Nirmal, and Mahboobnagar.

Steady representation was maintained with two seats won each in Jagitial, Zaheerabad, Nalgonda, and Narayanpet. Single seats were secured in Sangareddy, Gadwal, Vikarabad, Kagaznagar, Kodangal, Kohir, Armoor, and Tandur. Comparatively, the party won 93 seats in 2020 and has lost seven seats in North Telangana this time. Previous strongholds like Jalpally and Bandlaguda Jagir are now part of Greater Hyderabad.

Following these results, the party will observe Darussalam Day at its headquarters on 14 February. This electoral performance confirms that the party remains a significant political force in the state, despite shifts in seat totals across the northern districts.