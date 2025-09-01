Ajmeera Sanketh appointed as Special Officer of Basara temple

Nirmal: Ajmeera Sanketh Kumar has been appointed as the Special Officer of the Gnana Saraswati temple in Basara. Nirmal District Collector Abhilash Abhinav issued the official orders on Saturday night. Until now Sudhakar Reddy, the EO of Keesaragutta had been serving as the in-charge EO of the temple.

Due to the in-charge administration, there were lapses in temple supervision and its development was affected. There were also criticisms that the administration had gone off track. For a long time, there had been a proposal to appoint an IAS officer as Special Officer to ensure proper development of the temple. Taking initiative, the District Collector appointed Bhainsa Sub-Collector Sanketh Kumar.

Locals and devotees expressed hope that with this appointment, the temple’s development would be more transparent, staff duties would be better monitored, and measures would be taken to ensure devotees do not face any difficulties. The appointment of the Special Officer has been welcomed with joy.